First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo says President Akufo-Addo deserves a second term in office for keeping faith with Ghanaians by fulfilling many of his promises.

During a tour of the Weija-Gbawe Constituency in Accra on Friday, Mrs Akufo-Addo said the President had done a lot of work for Ghanaians within the nearly four years in office and was determined to do more to improve their lives.

“Where ever we go, we should tell everyone that there is the need for four more years for Nana,” she told the chiefs and people of Gbawe.

The tour took the First Lady to the palaces of the Weija and Gbawe Chiefs , the Wiaboman community, and the Zongo community in Mallam.

Mrs Akufo-Addo recounted some of the projects the NPP government had undertaken in the Weija-Gbawe Constituency including a model Science Senior High School, and a modern Community-based Health Planning and Service (CHPS) compound with staff accommodation, all of which were ongoing.

There was also a new Kindergarten block in Weija, a new sanitary facility at the Weija Presbyterian School, while a motorable steel bridge that would connect Old and New Weija communities would soon commence.

She also pledged Rebecca Foundation’s continuous commitment in supporting the NPP to do more for the people, saying that, through the Foundation, a lot of support was being provided for women and children while the health care sector was greatly being supported with medical supplies and other essential services.

She, however, called for unity and peaceful coexistence between the Weija and Gbawe communities.

Nii Laryea Faamlinte, the Chief of Gbawe, commended the NPP government for doing so much for his people , stating that “indeed the NPP government has done well for us in this Constituency, and I’m very happy about the level of development in my area.”

He however, asked that the pace of construction of the bridge over the Lafa river should begin earnest. The walling of the SHS School should be expedited.

He also expressed worry over the activities of landgaurds who were allegedly coming from Weija to cause fear and panic in Gbawe and appealed to the state for protection.

He also appealed for a separate constituency for the Gbawe people.

The First Lady was accompanied on the tour by Mrs Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah, Member of Parliament for the Weija-Gbawe Constituency and Mr Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor, Municipal Chief Executive Officer for the area.