The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has appealed to the electorate in the Adentan Constituency to retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power for more development.

She said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the Member of Parliament for the Adenta Constituency needed another term in office to complete the development programmes for the people.

Mrs Akufo-Addo, who was on a campaign tour in the Constituency, said the NPP had kept faith with the people and deserved to be given another term in the December 7 elections to “do more for the people.”

She stated that the Government in its first term of office had implemented several social intervention policies and executed many infrastructural projects to set Ghana on the path of the “Ghana beyond Aid Agenda.”

The First Lady said the President also believed in enriching the nation’s human resource base and industrialisation as a sure way to ensuring sustained economic growth.

She said that was what influenced the President to implement policies such as the Free Senior High School programme, the One District One Factory [1D1F], and Planting for Food and Jobs initiatives, all of, which were geared towards empowering the people to build a vibrant industrial economy.

At the Adentan and Ogbojo markets, the First Lady appealed to the traders to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and the Parliamentary Candidate to be able to secure a brighter future for their children.

She also announced that the Rebecca Foundation had started the process of building a crèche at the Adentan market to provide a conducive place for children of the traders and assured that the Foundation would continue to complement the efforts of Government to address the developmental needs of all Ghanaians, especially women and children.

As part of her tour of the Constituency, Mrs Akufo-Addo, also visited the Frafraha Health Centre, where she interacted with management and staff as well as some patients and donated medical supplies including beds, nose masks, sanitizers, diapers, bed sheets, blankets, detergents and thermometer guns to the facility.

The First Lady congratulated the staff of the facility for their sacrifices during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrs Akufo-Addo ended her tour with a durbar of chiefs and people at Ogbojo community, where she was welcomed by a large enthusiastic crowd, chanting, “Four more for Nana to do more”.

She expressed appreciation to the people for the warm welcome and thanked the constituents for supporting the Government in its first term in office.

She said the many programmes in the area of education, health and road construction, which had been executed in the Adentan Constituency, should inspire the people to vote for President Akufo-Addo and Mr Buaben Asamoa in the December elections.

Mrs Akufo-Addo was accompanied on the tour by, Lawyer Buaben Asamoa, the Parliamentary candidate and other Regional and Constituency executives of the Party.