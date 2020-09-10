The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has donated medical items to the Ho Municipal Hospital to augment healthcare delivery to citizens in the area.

The donation also forms part of the Rebecca Foundation’s mission to supporting the country’s health sector.

The items included bedsheets, diapers, blankets, nose masks, sanitizers, and some hospital beds.

Mrs Akufo-Addo said the Rebecca Foundation had, since 2017, been working to complement government’s efforts at improving healthcare delivery with specific focus on the health of women and children.

She said the Foundation had, thus, donated medical equipment and consumables to various hospitals in all the 16 regions of Ghana as well as renovated some health facilities including the Osu Government Maternity Home.

The Foundation had, in partnership with well-meaning entities, funded the construction of the Paediatric Intensive Care and the Mother and Baby units of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

The First Lady said the health of women and children would always be her priority and expressed the readiness of the Foundation to work with other organisations and individuals to deliver quality healthcare to them.

Dr Lawrence Kumi, the Head of Ho Municipal Hospital, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the First Lady for the assistance and its timeliness as the facility was in need of such assistance to enhance work.

“We have been looking forward to this visit for some time now… and we promise that this donation will go a long way to supporting our service delivery here,” he said.

Present at the presentation were Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, Mr Johnson Avuletey, Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Mr Prosper Pi-Bansah, Municipal Chief Executive for Ho Central, Mrs Agnes Okudzeto, former Vice Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party, and Mrs Mawusi Awity, Executive Director of the National Vocational Training Institute.