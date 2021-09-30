First Lady donates nose masks to final year SHS students

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has donated 190,000 pieces of nose masks to some final year senior high students in the Greater Accra Region.

The masks are to help keep the students safe during their 2021 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

The donation was made to the selected secondary schools through the Rebecca Foundation and the Chinese Embassy in Ghana.

At the presentation ceremony in Accra, Mrs Akosua Newman, the Director of Operations at the Office of the First Lady, said the nose masks were to help keep the students safe during the period, boost their confidence, and ensure utmost concentration as they sat for their examinations.

She said following the huge investments made by the Akufo-Addo Government in the educational sector, especially in secondary education, it was important for all to support in various ways “to ensure that these huge investments are crowned with the students making good grades at the WASSCE.”

Among the beneficiary schools were the Accra High and Kinbu SHSs.

Nii Adjei Sowah, the Municipal Chief Executive Officer for Klottey Korley, received the items on behalf of the beneficiary schools and commended Mrs Akufo-Addo for the gesture.