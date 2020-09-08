Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady, has donated some health items to the Ho Municipal Hospital to support the work of the hospital.

The items donated were beds, hand sanitizers, disposable medical masks, blankets, bed sheets, diapers, among others.

The First Lady said the contribution was to support the Municipal Hospital to provide quality healthcare for patients.

Dr Lawrence Kumi, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, accepted the donation on behalf of the hospital and promised to make good use of the items.

He said the items such as diapers would be presented to the children’s and maternity ward. Dr Kumi also appealed to the First Lady for more support to the facility.

Mrs Rebecca Akuffo Addo promised that she would return to the hospital soon to make more donation.