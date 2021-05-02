First Lady's inauguration of Anglican Church Secretariat
The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has inaugurated the National Secretariat of the Internal Province of the Anglican Church of Ghana at Teshie Nungua in Accra.

The facility would serve as a centralised point for church administration, and enhance both the national and international visibility of the Church.

Mrs Akufo-Addo said the beliefs of Anglicans were deeply rooted in the word of God, which had sustained the work of the Church through many generations and saved souls in the process.

She encouraged all Anglicans, especially the seasoned ones, to reach out to “our youth to teach them to love God and country, and encourage them to live by biblical principles.”

She acknowledged the hard work of the leadership of the Anglican Church, which, she said, had contributed in no small way to deepening the knowledge of Christ and the message of redemption.

Mrs Akufo-Addo congratulated His Grace, the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Church, Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, for his elevation to the high office of Archbishop.

She said the systems and structures established over the years and the enormous support by many faithful Anglicans towards the Church’s development and transformation dovetailed into the vision of the National Secretariat of the Internal Province of the Church in Ghana.

The First Lady, on behalf of the President, expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Anglican Church for the Communion Service held at the Jubilee House on March 11, this year, and expressed the hope that it would be made a quarterly practice at the Jubilee House.

She urged the Church to continue to support government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic as the battle required the support of all, especially the Church.

“I count on the Anglican Church to use this Secretariat to also promote government policies for the good of our country,” she said.

Present at the ceremony were Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, former Deputy Health Minister, past and present senior members of the Anglican Diocese, and elders of the Teshie Traditional Area.

