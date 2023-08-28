First Lady launches campaign to fight gender equality in Ghana

The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has today launched the Unifying Campaign in Ghana as part of the strategic measures to fight for gender equality that can enable girls and women to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

In June this year, the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) launched a one year campaign during its 20th anniversary celebration, under the theme, “We are equal. Working together, our society can be too”, with the aim to accelerate gender equality in Africa, through advocacy by member states.

Speaking at the brief ceremony to launch the campaign in Ghana, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo- Addo called for action to enable women and girls to have equal access to health, education and skills and free from gender- based violence.

She also encourage policy makers to activate or accelerate the implementation of existing policies within the ministries and agencies to ensure gender is truly a crosscutting theme that runs through strategies and programmes.

“The fight for gender equality is an age old one. Sadly it is a fight that has not been won. Even though the global gender gap has been narrowing, we need a lot more urgency and action to make very significant impact. When women and girls, representing about half of our society, have equal access to health, education and skills and are free from gender-based violence, they can contribute their quota to the development of our nation”, she said.

Mrs. Rebecca Akufo- Addo also took the opportunity urge everyone most especially, the social media influencers to use their platforms to promote gender equity in health, economic empowerment and livelihoods, education, decision making and development as a whole.

“To all influencers, your voices go far. Use your platforms to promote gender equity in health, economic empowerment and livelihoods, education, decision making and development as a whole. Our expectation is that this campaign will achieve intensified awareness, effective stakeholder engagement, stronger policy commitments and increased media attention on closing the gender gap”, she added.

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon, Lariba Zuweira Abudu thanked the First Lady on her tremendous efforts to always empower women and children and also her outstanding contributions towards the PICU and Mother and Baby Units.

She added that, her ministry have already taken advantage of the Free Education policy to tackle the menace since most girls can go to school under this program.

“I want to take this opportunity to appreciate the good works done by the First lady to also ensure women and children are the top most priority. My ministry have already started the implementation of this all important gender equity call. With the help of the free SHS policy, most girls are now enrolled in schools”, she said.

Also, Deputy Minister of Health, Hon. Tina Gifty Naa Mensah added that, her outfit is ever ready to support the success of the campaign.

According to her, the time has come for strong advocacy and enforce gender equity by involving more women in decision-making and champion the promotion of qualified women and support those who have potential to fill higher positions

Hon. Yaw Adutwum , the Minister of Education applauded the idea and says, with the help of the free SHS policy by the government, a lots of girls have gotten the chance to go SHS and have education to better their life’s.

He also spoke about the STEM girls school constructed which will help breach the gap between Male science students and Female science students.

The event was also attended by dignitaries such as the Director General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Prof. Amin Alhassan, DG of Ghana Aids Commission, Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, Presidential Advisor on Gender, Dr Angela Asante , Deputy Country representative of UNFPA, Dr. Emmily Naphambo and many others