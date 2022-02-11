First Lady of Heavenly Twins release single “Enye Nyame Adwene”

Ama Ataa Adomaa, popularly known as First Lady of US-based Ghana gospel singing duo, Heavenly Twins has released her latest single titled, “ Enye Nyame Adwene ”, which is making waves in Ghana and US.

The single, “Enye Nyame Adwene” meaning “That is not the mindset of God”, preaches to gospel music lovers not to judge the lives of others based on what they do or how they see them, but it’s only God who knows the plans of man.

The gospel music sensation in an interview revealed that she got inspired to release the song due to the fact that Christians nowadays are quick to judge their fellow Christians even though they might be doing worse than what the others might be doing.

She said “Only God can judge human beings on what is right or wrong, human beings might see a person in a negative way, but God might have something good in his coffers for that individual”.

The single has gained lots of recognition and is making the numbers, gaining over 32 thousand views on YouTube. The song is currently available across all digital music streaming platforms.