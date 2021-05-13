The First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has presented certificates and medals to winners of the Merck Foundation “Stay At Home” and “More than a Mother” Media Recognition Awards competition, in Accra.

The 12 Ghanaian journalists, who received the awards included; Ghana News Agency’s Albert Futukpor, an editor and Lydia Kukua Asamoah, a senior editor, who won the first and second awards in the Online Category from Ghana in the competitive media awards programme organized by Merck Foundation in partnership with the First Lady of Ghana, and falling under the “Stay At Home awards.

Other winners were: Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyemang of the Ghanaian Times, who won the first prize in the print category, Grace Hammond Asare of TV3, first prize in Multimedia, while Nana Yaw Gyimah Mensah and Wendy Laryea of Joynews and TV3 respectively, winning the second prize.

Among winners of the Merck “More Than a mother” award, were Jonathan Donkor of Ghanaian Times, first prize in Print, Zadok Kwame Gyesi of Daily Graphic, and Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman, of Ghanaian Times, winning the second and third positions in the print category.

The rest were: Esi Benewaa Otoo of TV3, Akua Oforiwaa Darko of Ghana Television, Doreen Amporful of GBC radio, and Dzifa Tetteh of Ghanaian Times.

The Stay at Home award was instituted during the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, to raise awareness and sensitise communities on how to stay safe and keep physically and mentally healthy during the Coronavirus lockdown with the aim to separate facts from myths and misconceptions.

On the other hand, the More than a Mother media award, was established to raise awareness about infertility prevention, breaking infertility stigma, and empowering girls and women through education.

Aside the certificate and medals, the journalists were presented cash prizes ranging from $500 to $300 by Merck Foundation.

Dr Senator Rasha Kelej, in an earlier zoom conferencing, congratulated the over 80 journalists from across Africa, Asia and Latin America who participated and won various category of media awards in their home countries, for helping to shape the understanding of society on issues of infertility and on Coronavirus.

