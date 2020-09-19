The First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has toured parts of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra region to rally for more votes for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the December elections.

The First Lady first graced the graduation ceremony of the National Vocational Training Institute where a batch of returnees trained under German and Ghana governments’ training project, and were given startups to ply their vocation.

Mrs Akufo-Addo stated that vocational training was crucial for the development and growth of the country since it provided job opportunities for the youth.

She said it was imperative for all stakeholders to collaborate with the government to help sustain such institutions.

Mrs Akufo-Addo also encouraged the trainee beneficiaries to put the skills they had acquired into productive ventures and also make the best out of the startup tools and kits to become ambassadors of Technical and Vocational Education Training, (TVET).

During her tour of the Constituency, Mrs Akufo-Addo donated hospital supplies on behalf of her Rebecca Foundation to the Legon Hospital.

The items included beds, nose masks, sanitizers, thermometer guns, droplers, bed sheets, diapers and blankets.

She commended the hospital staff for their commitment during the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic and pledged her foundation’s continuous support to help the health sector.

The First Lady again attended a durbar of Chiefs at Bawaleshie in the Constituency.

She reminded the chiefs and people of the efforts of the Akufo-Addo-led Government in nation building, creating sustainable livelihoods for its citizens hence the need to retain the NPP in power.

She also appealed to the Constituents to reelect Ms Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area.

Ms Alhassan, on her part, said she would canvass for more development Project for her constituents when reelected.

She recounted that through her foundation, she had been able to give scholarships to many brilliant but needy tertiary students in the Constituency and initiated the construction of a health facility at Mempeasem, which was about 70 per cent complete, among other projects.