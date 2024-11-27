First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo Appeals for Support for Bawumia in December Elections

The First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has urged Ghanaians to rally behind Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the upcoming December 7 elections, emphasizing the importance of continuing the progress made under the current administration.

Speaking during a campaign tour in Agbogbloshie, located in the Odododiodio constituency, Akufo-Addo expressed confidence that Bawumia was the right candidate to sustain the NPP government’s development agenda. She highlighted Bawumia’s leadership qualities, including his intelligence, vision, and economic management expertise, stating that he was uniquely positioned to continue the transformative policies initiated by her husband, President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“My husband, [Nana] Akufo-Addo, introduced the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, and over the last eight years, it has been successfully rolled out. We know the roots of this policy, and it is only the NPP that can continue it effectively,” she said. Akufo-Addo added, “Dr. Bawumia is God’s gift to Ghana, and he is incomparable. He is the one who can ensure Ghana’s progress. Let us not be deceived into changing the NPP government. We must vote for continuity for the betterment of Ghana.”

Historically, the Odododiodio constituency has been a stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), with only one significant NPP victory in 2000. However, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Abdul Manaf Sowah, encouraged voters to base their decision on the key projects and developments undertaken by the NPP government, rather than relying on traditional voting patterns.

“The NPP is a party that cares for all Ghanaians. We implement policies that help Ghanaians, as seen in our track record. We ask for your support this year so that we can continue the good work we have started,” Sowah said.

The First Lady’s visit also included a stop in the Ledzokuku constituency, where NPP parliamentary candidate Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye promised to establish a fund aimed at supporting the health, education, and welfare of his constituents if elected.

As the election approaches, the NPP is making a strong push to secure another term in office, with a focus on continuing policies that have shaped the country’s development over the past eight years.