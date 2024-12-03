First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo Urges Peaceful Elections Ahead of Ghana’s General Polls

As Ghana prepares for its upcoming general elections, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has called for peaceful participation, assuring citizens of tight security measures to ensure a smooth electoral process.

During campaign visits to the Trobu and Okaikwei North constituencies, Akufo-Addo encouraged voters to cast their ballots confidently, emphasizing the importance of maintaining continuity under the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its presidential candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia.

She stressed that the election is a peaceful exercise and urged Ghanaians not to be swayed by fear or violence. “This Saturday’s election is not about violence,” she remarked. “Peacefully go and cast your vote. Ghana deserves a lot. We need continuity, so do not be deceived. Nothing will happen because we have the police and security services to ensure peace.”

Akufo-Addo also highlighted the government’s commitment to development, positioning Bawumia as the ideal candidate to continue driving Ghana’s progress.

In Trobu, NPP parliamentary candidate Gloria Owusu described the election as a “Thanksgiving vote” for the party, citing its history of impactful social policies. “The NPP has introduced groundbreaking social interventions like free maternal healthcare and free school feeding,” she said. “No government has done more in this regard.”

Owusu urged voters to support the NPP on December 7, emphasizing that both the party’s presidential and parliamentary candidates are listed as number one on the ballot.

Similarly, Nana Ama Dokuah Asiamah-Adjei, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei North, echoed the First Lady’s call for peaceful voting and encouraged supporters to spread Bawumia’s message at the grassroots level.

The First Lady’s campaign tour underscores the NPP’s focus on peace and unity during the election season, with the party emphasizing its past achievements and future vision for Ghana’s development. As the December 7th polls draw near, Akufo-Addo’s message serves as a reminder of the crucial role each citizen plays in safeguarding the country’s democracy and securing its continued progress.