First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has reminded traders and residents of Agbogbloshie in the Greater Accra Region of the existence of the Coronavirus pandemic, advising them to continue to keep to the safety protocols.

She also cautioned the people against being complacent in adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols, especially the wearing of face masks and the regular washing of hands with soap.

While on her campaign tour of the Odododiodioo Constituency in Accra, to canvass for more votes for the New Patriotic Party in the December polls, Mrs. Akufo-Addo visited the Agbogbloshie Market and addressed a large crowd of traders and ‘Kayayeis’ (head porters).

She reminded the Kayayeis of President Akufo-Addo’s promise to cancel their daily GhC1.00 tax, which he fulfilled on assumption of office in 2017, and assured them that other promises made by the President to them would be honoured in his second term of office.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo also assured the traders she would take up their concerns of access to soft loans, improved drainage, and lavatory facilities and ensured that they were adequately addressed.

She, therefore, appealed to the people to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Odododiodioo, Nii Lante Bannerman in the general elections.

A Spokesperson for the Kayayei, Auntie Paulina thanked the First Lady for her visit and used the occasion to express their gratitude to the government and the Rebecca Foundation for their timely response during the Covid-19 lock-down and distributing food items and other household provisions to the porters.

She said the Free SHS programme had brought financial relief to most of her colleagues who hitherto, had to send monies to their villages to support their siblings’ school fees.

She said they could now make enough savings to start a much lucrative business or learn a vocation instead of repatriating their earnings.

She appealed to the First Lady to assist the Kayayeis to access technical and vocational training, to enable them to have a more lucrative job.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo also visited and interacted with traders at the Rawlings Park, and ended her tour at the 31st December Market, where she was widely cheered by traders and buyers alike, amid shouts of “Free SHS”, Free electricity, free water” and “Ye Mama Baako pe” (our one and only mother).

Mr. Kareem Lammeh Yirbito, Organizer of the Makola traders Association,

said the NPP government had a proven track record of responding to the needs and concerns of people timeously.

He stated that even though the Odododiodioo constituency had had more NDC Members of Parliament under the Fourth Republic, significant projects were seen in the markets like the complete re-construction of ‘Shed 7’ and on-going works on ‘Shed 8’ had been executed under NPP governments.

That, he said had convinced them that an NPP MP like Nii Lante Bannerman, a native of the constituency who is familiar with their concerns, would better serve their needs in the next Akufo-Addo government.

He, therefore, expressed the resolve of his colleagues to throw their support behind him to win the Odododiodioo Parliamentary seat in December.