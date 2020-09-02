First lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Kwame Anum Health Centre at the Ga South Municipality, Greater Accra Region, to serve over 30,000 people in and around Obom Domeabra Constituency.

The 16-bed facility, funded by the Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, co-funded by Mrs Akufo-Addo, had an out-patient department, a delivery room, a labour ward, and a reproductive and child health area.

It also had two consulting rooms, a pharmacy, a laboratory and administrative offices and expected to serve about 8,500 patients in its first year of operation.

The Centre would also provide life-saving and essential services such as immunization against the 13 childhood killer diseases, maternal, child health and nutrition.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo said the initial idea of Infanta Malaria Foundation was to rehabilitate the existing CHPS compound at Kwame Anum but later decided to construct the much needed health centre upon consultations with the community and health service leaders in the area.

She cut the sod for the construction of the Kwame Anum Health Centre in May 2019.

She said the Foundation, made up of a group of remarkable women, had come together to pool resources of like-minded friends with a mission to support the development of women and children.

This they did by paying particular attention to the health of Women and children through the provision of community based health planning and services as an important strategy especially, for the prevention and treatment of malaria.

Since its establishment, the Foundation had put up three CHPS compounds in Kobedi in the Sunyani West district of the Bono Region, Adenkrebi in the Ga East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region and Nyanshegu in the Sagnarigu District of the Northern Region, the First lady said.

She pledged her resolve to continue to use both the Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation and her Rebecca Foundation, to assist in improving on the health of Ghanaians especially, women and children.

She expressed gratitude to Mr. Joseph Stephen Nyarni, Chief Executive Officer, Ga South Municipal Assembly, the Ghana Health Service, and the Chiefs and people of the Kwame Anum community for their support throughout the execution of the project.

She appealed to the people to vote to retain the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary (NPP) in power to enable the incumbent government to continue with their critical developmental programmes, including the free Senior High School and food provisions to students.

Present at the commissioning of the health facility were the MCE of the area, Mr Nyarni, Mr Philip E.K Doe, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Obom Domeabra, and traditional leaders of Kwame Anum.

In a related development, Mrs Akufo-Addo, also cut the sod for the construction of the Rebecca Foundation Library at Amasaman in the Ga West Municipal Assembly, saying, such library projects being built by her Foundation around the country, were to increase access to books for school children.

“The education of our children is a priority for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP Government. It is also my priority as the executive director of the Rebecca Foundation.

“The Foundation will continue to invest in education, and we hope to build more libraries across the country. We need the support of all Ghanaians,” she said.