First meet of GNPC Ghana Fastest 2023 edition at Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on April 29

The first programme of the 2023 edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human will be held at the Tamale Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on April 29, 2023.

This was disclosed by Mr. Reks Brobby, Founder of the Concept, of the 100 Meters Dash Race aimed at presenting a unique platform for Ghanaian Spriters to leap on to greater heights like the Olympic and African Games and World Championships.

The competition is spread all over the year from the north, Tamale to Kumasi, Cape Coast and Accra.

The well attended launch on Thursday April 13 saw a lot of dignitaries and personalities including former top athletics, Mike Ahey, Ohene Karikari and Gilbert Okoe Addy who were presented with Adidas products.

From the business sector were people like Mr. Yaw Owusu, CEO of GRDA, Mr. Gaddy Laryea, Mr. Yoofi Grant of GIPC, Hon Joe Ghartey, Miss Ghana, the Secretary of the Asantehene, Justice Allan Brobbey a retired Supreme Court Judge / former Chief Justice of The Gambia and others including Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary of the President of Ghana and Deputy Chief of Staff, who declare the launch of Season 10.

Mr, Reks Brobby who represented Ghana in 4 x 100 meters at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, USA told the media his biggest challenge is those who think he cannot succeed and that urges him on to work hard to become better.

He thanked President Nana Akuffo Addo for supporting the Concept with trophies every year since he launched the event.

The fashionable Reks Brobby revealed that the 10th edition will be extra ordinary as GNPC have promised to support even more, and there are other companies contributing to the Idea.

He thanked Prof, Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) for his wonderful support and commitment to the development of Sportsin Ghana.