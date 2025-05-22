First National Bank Appoints Adwoa Boateng Addo as Chief People Officer

First National Bank has announced the appointment of Adwoa Boateng-Addo as the Chief People Officer. Prior to this appointment, Adwoa served as Senior Human Resource Business Partner at the bank, leading the implementation of several key human resource initiatives.

Adwoa takes over from Ernestina Danquah, who has proceeded to retirement on April 30, 2025 after serving the bank as Head of Human Resources for almost ten years. Warren Adams, Chief Executive Officer of First National Bank, explained that Adwoa’s appointment is a reflection of the bank’s philosophy of ‘growing its own timber’. “We are confident that under Adwoa’s leadership, our people strategy will continue to thrive and evolve”, he said.

Prior to this, Adwoa was the Senior Human Resource Business partner at First National Bank, where she’s known for building high-trust relationships, influencing at executive levels, and successfully leading projects such as performance enablement and its applicable platform transitions, development of the employee value proposition, among others. “We have no doubt that she can deliver excellently in this elevated capacity”, Warren added.

In this new role, Adwoa will be responsible for the development and supervision of the bank’s strategic people initiatives, including talent development, performance enablement, and organisational design.

Adwoa is a results-driven and people-focused human resource executive with over fifteen years of experience in leading transformative human capital strategies across the banking, media, and public service sectors in Ghana and the United Kingdom.

Adwoa expressed her excitement for her appointment, indicating that she’s ready to work with the impressive talent at First National Bank to achieve the bank’s goals. “First National Bank has an amazing talent group, and I am confident that we can seamlessly align the human resources with the bank’s priorities, drive cultural change, and deliver strong commercial and people outcomes”.

Adwoa holds a Master of Science degree in International Human Resource Management – London South Bank University, United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the University of Ghana. She’s also an old student of the Achimota School. She is also a certified member of the Society for Human Resource Management Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) with expertise in talent management, employee relations, learning & development, reward, and HR analytics.