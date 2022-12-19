First neonatal intensive care unit for Obuasi

AngloGold Ashanti Health Foundation (AGAHF) has commissioned the first and well-equipped Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in the Obuasi area, at the cost of GH660,000.

Dr Kojo Anim, the Executive Director of AGAHF announced plans to establish the unit in 2021 during the celebration of World Prematurity Day.

In Ghana, it is estimated that 128,000 babies are born preterm annually and 8,400 of these, die before age five due to direct complications of prematurity.

The difficulties families of preterm babies go through in accessing health care services at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), according to Dr. Anim, informed the decision of AGAHF to establish the unit to save families in the Adansi enclave from travelling all the way to KATH for such critical service.

He revealed that the hospital had witnessed a 120 per cent increase in admitting cases relating to children born prematurely when the NICU was initially completed, adding that, the establishment of the unit had reduced referral cases to KATH in recent times.

Dr Anim disclosed that 93 out of 116 preterm babies admitted since the beginning of the year, were successfully treated and discharged with only six referred to KATH.

He appealed to public spirited individuals and organisations to donate equipment such as ventilators to help further reduce referrals.

Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager Sustainability, AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, said the establishment of NICU at the AGA Health Foundation was in line with AGA’s vision of upgrading AGAHF to a teaching hospital, which was captured in the 10-year Socio-economic Development Plan of the Mine.

He said AGAHF over the years, remained a formidable force in the provision of quality healthcare to the people of Obuasi and its surrounding communities.

Mrs Delphine Gbogblorvor, the Obuasi East District Director of Health, said the establishment of the unit was timely, especially when families of preterm babies had difficulties accessing quality healthcare in nearby hospitals.

She lauded AGAHF for the project, saying it had given hope of survival for many preterm babies in and around Obuasi.

Nana Amoanimaa Dede II, Adansehemaa whiles lauding AGAHF for the project, appeal to women to take full advantage of the facility to give their preterm babies quality Healthcare.

The AGA Health Foundation formerly known as Edwin Cade Hospital and later AGC hospital, was built in 1930 to provide quality health care to workers, their wards and people in and around the Mine’s catchment area.

In 2015 following the restructuring of AGA, the then Obuasi Mine Hospital was incorporated as a non-profit organisation called AGA Health Foundation.

The commissioning of the NICU coincided with the celebration of this year’s World Prematurity Day which was under the theme, “Zero separation”.