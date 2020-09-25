The Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia on Thursday said 441-kilometre inner-city roads were being constructed nationwide, under the first phase of the government-Sino-hydro Corporation contract.

He explained the construction of the roads demonstrated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government determination to invest hugely in the road sector, facilitate urbanization and open up the country for business activities to thrive.

The Vice President said this when he performed a ground breaking ceremony for work to begin on the construction of the Sunyani inner-city roads, as part of his two-day working visit to the Bono Region.

Work on the 29-kilometre road, to be executed by the Sino-Hydro Corporation of China is expected to be completed within 30 months.

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Bawumia said he had confidence in the contractors that they would deliver excellent work to help ease the seeming vehicular traffic in the city.

He tasked the contractors to engage the local workforce – both skilled and unskilled labour from Sunyani and its environs to create jobs for them.

Dr. Bawumia called on Ghanaians to vote and give President Akufo-Addo’s government additional four years in the forthcoming December 7 general election to witness remarkable improvement in their socio-economic lives.

Mr. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, the Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways said 25 per cent of the Sunyani township roads were in good shape, 41 per cent fair and 34 per cent in poor condition, saying the project captured all the major roads in the township.

He assured excellent compensation would be paid for all properties that would be affected by the construction works and called on residents in and around Sunyani to cooperate with the contractors to facilitate the speedy completion of the project.

The project, the Deputy Minister added include roadside drains, walkways to protect pedestrians, critical culverts, bridges, and road line markings, while modern streetlights would be fixed to enhance lighting systems in the city.