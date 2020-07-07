The Electoral Commission (EC) has registered 215,919 eligible voters in the Eastern Region by close of the first phase in the ongoing exercise.

Giving the breakdown of the number, Mrs Faith Amedzake, Regional Director of the EC said, 178,508 registered with their Ghana Card.

Whiles 2, 294 used passport, 35,116 applicants registered through guarantors.

The Regional Director indicated also that 330 of the applicants had been challenged and described the process as smooth.

She said the challenge had been with the non-adherence to the social distancing protocol, but added that the numbering system had been introduced to check the massing at the various registration centres in the region.

She appealed to the public to adhere to the arrangements made at the registration centres to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Mrs Amedzake also urged the public to remain calm and wait for their turn as every eligible voter would be captured in phases.

