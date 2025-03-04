First Preschool-Aged Child Receives Arpraziquantel for the Treatment of Schistosomiasis

Developed by the Pediatric Praziquantel Consortium, arpraziquantel reaches the first preschool-aged child in Uganda

Arpraziquantel addresses a critical treatment gap for schistosomiasis

The Consortium’s work to develop, register, and provide access to arpraziquantel is an important contribution to the elimination of schistosomiasis as a public health problem

The Pediatric Praziquantel Consortium is proud to announce that the first preschool-aged child has been treated with arpraziquantel, a newly developed pediatric treatment option for schistosomiasis, a condition classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as one of 21 neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). This milestone marks a significant step forward in addressing one of the world’s most prevalent parasitic diseases.

A Solution to a Critical Health Challenge

Schistosomiasis, also known as bilharzia, affects an estimated 250 million people worldwide , including approximately 50 million preschool-aged children, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. The disease can lead to malnutrition, anemia, stunted growth, and cognitive impairment. In extreme cases, it causes chronic organ damage or death. Until now, a child-friendly treatment specifically tailored for preschool-aged children was not available, leaving millions of preschoolers at risk. According to the WHO guideline for the control and elimination of schistosomiasis, children aged two years and older should be included in preventive chemotherapy for schistosomiasis.

New Treatment

Arpraziquantel, the new pediatric treatment option, is a 150 mg dispersible tablet designed specifically for children aged three months to six years. It is palatable and easily administered to preschool-aged children. It is also stable in hot and humid climates, making it ideal for use in endemic regions.

Arpraziquantel was granted a positive scientific opinion by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in December 2023 and included in the WHO’s List of Prequalified Medicines in May 2024. Inclusion in the WHO’s List of Essential Medicines Products is expected in 2025.

“We are proud to have reached this critical milestone,” said Peter Steinmann, public health specialist at the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute and co-lead of the Consortium’s ADOPT program. “By addressing the medical needs of preschool-aged children, we are aiming to fulfill a significant treatment gap, contributing to the fight against schistosomiasis.”

Impact on Public Health

Treating preschool-aged children is essential to lowering the disease burden on individuals and public health systems. Early intervention prevents complications, possibly reducing the need for costly medical care later in life. It also improves educational outcomes and long-term productivity, potentially generating cost savings in affected countries.

“As the first country to introduce arpraziquantel to children under five, Uganda has reached a historic milestone, expanding access to a group that has never previously benefited from treatment,” said Prudence Beinamaryo, Program Manager, Bilharzia & Worm Control, Ministry of Health Uganda.

Dr Hilda Kyarisiima, Senior Medical Officer & ADOPT Program Principal Investigator, Ministry of Health Uganda added: “Lessons from these first treatments in Uganda will inform future scale-up and significantly contribute to achieving the schistosomiasis targets outlined in the WHO NTD Roadmap 2030.”

First Treatment Roll-Out and Next Steps

The first treatment was administered in Uganda as part of the Consortium’s ADOPT program, an implementation research study that focuses on the integration of arpraziquantel into existing healthcare platforms. The treatment is being introduced through the country’s NTD Mass Drug Administration Platform. The overall aim of the ADOPT study is to prepare for the widespread introduction of arpraziquantel in schistosome-endemic communities. Beyond Uganda, the introduction of arpraziquantel will be extended to other sub-Saharan African countries, starting with Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Tanzania, and Senegal.

Global Collaboration and Sustainable Access

The Consortium is working in close collaboration with local ministries of health and global partners to facilitate equitable and sustainable access to arpraziquantel. The treatment will be available on an at-cost basis in sub-Saharan African countries, supporting long-term, sustainable health outcomes. This effort contributes to the elimination of schistosomiasis as a public health problem and thereby also

the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular SDGs 3 (Good Health and Wellbeing) & 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).