First Shipment of Ammunition from Czech Initiative Arrives in Ukraine

The first shipment of ammunition from a Czech initiative to buy ammunition for Ukraine outside the European Union (EU) countries arrived in Ukraine “some time ago,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Tuesday.

Fiala, who announced the news on social media platform X, did not reveal more details, citing security reasons.

In late May, Fiala said 15 countries of the EU and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) had contributed more than 1.6 billion euros (1.71 billion U.S. dollars) to the initiative, adding that the first tens of thousands of 155mm artillery shells would be delivered to Ukraine in June.

Fiala in February came up with the proposal to buy artillery ammunition for Ukraine from outside the EU.