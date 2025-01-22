First Sky Group Marks 22 Years of Success with Thanksgiving Service

First Sky Group, a leading business conglomerate in Ghana, marked its 22nd anniversary with a deeply moving Thanksgiving Service, reflecting on the company’s remarkable journey and attributing its enduring success to the steadfast faithfulness of God.

The event, held to honor the company’s growth and accomplishments, was grounded in the theme “Proclaiming the Unfailing Love of God,” inspired by Romans 8:37. This served not only as a spiritual reflection for the business but also as a public declaration of gratitude for divine providence throughout the past year and the company’s two-decade-long history.

In his address, Eric Seddy Kutortse, the Executive Chairman of First Sky Group, painted a picture of a tumultuous 2024. He outlined the significant challenges the company faced, including political instability, economic downturns, and environmental crises, all of which had far-reaching impacts on businesses worldwide. Despite these difficulties, Mr. Kutortse emphasized that it was God’s grace that sustained their operations and fueled their success. “At First Sky Group, we recognise and humbly acknowledge that our continued existence and growth are a testament to the boundless grace and unwavering love of God,” he shared.

This sentiment was more than just a statement of faith—it was an expression of the company’s core philosophy. According to Mr. Kutortse, First Sky Group’s success is not simply the result of strategic business decisions, but a product of placing trust in God. “When you put your faith and trust in God’s hands, you will find God’s hand guiding everything you do,” he said. This belief has been a cornerstone of the company’s approach, enabling it to overcome obstacles, introduce new initiatives, and maintain leadership rooted in integrity and corporate excellence.

The group’s vision, Mr. Kutortse reaffirmed, is unwavering: creating job opportunities, especially for young people; generating wealth to support both business and ministry; and providing humanitarian relief to those in need. As an example of this commitment, First Sky Group has expanded dramatically since its inception, now boasting eight subsidiaries and employing over 5,000 people at various locations across the country.

Yet, the company’s contributions go beyond just economic growth. Mr. Kutortse underscored the company’s dual focus on both physical and spiritual well-being. “As we empower the workforce to flourish physically whilst on earth, we also demonstrate a deep concern for their souls in eternity by leading them to God through Jesus Christ,” he said. This holistic approach has become a defining characteristic of First Sky Group’s operations and its corporate culture.

Another significant aspect of First Sky Group’s social responsibility is its involvement in healthcare. Since 2016, the company has invested more than GH¢36 million in a free dialysis and kidney transplant programme at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. Through this initiative, the company has sponsored kidney transplants for 16 patients suffering from chronic kidney disease, highlighting their commitment to improving lives beyond business. Dr. Frank Owusu-Sekyere, Acting CEO of Korle Bu, expressed deep appreciation for the company’s ongoing support of the hospital’s renal dialysis unit, noting that their investment of nearly GH¢50 million has saved many lives. “We commend their commitment to advancing healthcare in Ghana and look forward to continued collaboration,” he remarked.

The event was also graced by the Immediate Past Presiding Bishop, Rev. Dr. Paul Boafo, who shared words of gratitude and reflection. He noted that the anniversary celebration was a powerful testimony to the sustaining power of God’s love over the past 22 years. “This love, demonstrated through Jesus Christ, is steadfast, comforting, and strengthening,” he said, acknowledging the company’s remarkable journey. He also expressed heartfelt thanks to the leadership of First Sky Group for their unwavering commitment to both business excellence and spiritual growth.

As First Sky Group looks to the future, the overarching sentiment is one of confidence in God’s continued guidance. The milestone of 22 years in business is not just a celebration of financial achievements but a reminder of the company’s foundational belief in divine providence and the responsibility that comes with success.

In sum, First Sky Group’s anniversary celebration was more than just a corporate event—it was an occasion for reflection, gratitude, and renewed commitment to values that transcend business. It demonstrated the company’s enduring dedication to not only thriving in the marketplace but also positively impacting the lives of individuals and communities across Ghana. The anniversary served as a testament to the profound belief that with faith in God, no challenge is insurmountable, and the future holds endless possibilities.