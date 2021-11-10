First Sky Group supports Volta Trade and Investment Fair with GH¢100k

First Sky Group Limited had supported the Fifth Volta Trade and Investment Fair with an amount of GH¢100,000.

Mr Eric Kutortse, Group Chairman of First Sky, said the support followed an appeal by the Regional Minister and that with major holdings in the Region, his outfit “deemed it fit to support this laudable programme.”

“We at the First Sky Group believe this is a very laudable idea and it deserves to be supported by all well-meaning Ghanaians, especially the corporate organisations.

The Group Chairman said that Serene Insurance, First Sky’s insurance wing, would also provide a 20-million cedis insurance cover “for all the people that will come for the fair.”

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, receiving the cheque, extolled the commitment of First Sky to developing the Region, adding that it had become the biggest donor to the upcoming fair.

“We are very grateful to First Sky for the massive support. First Sky has become the biggest sponsor of the fair and we are very proud of them.”

The Regional Minister commended the works of First Sky in the Region, which included the establishment of the largest hotel complex.

The fair runs from November 15 to 28 at the Ho Sports Stadium on the theme: “Promoting Sustainable Trade And Investment”, and is expected to attract some 500 exhibitors and about 10,000 visitors.

The event had attracted the support of many corporate and business entities, including Interplast Ghana Limited, the Ghana Commercial Bank and MTN.

Dr Letsa urged indigenes of the Region in particular, to patronise the fair as a converging point of efforts at industrialisation and growth.

“It is very important that we appeal to Voltarians- citizens of our Region because it is said that charity begins at home,” he said, noting the massive interest of all district assemblies, which he said was a guarantee of success.