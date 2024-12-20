First Trailer for James Gunn’s Superman Reboot Unveils New Era for DC Studios

The first trailer for James Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman reboot has officially dropped, offering a glimpse of the fresh vision that DC Studios hopes will revitalize the superhero genre.

The film, slated for release on July 11, 2025, stars David Corenswet as the titular Man of Steel, marking a new era for the DC cinematic universe under Gunn and producer Peter Safran, who took over in 2022.

The two-minute trailer opens with an epic shot of Superman crash-landing on Earth, in an icy landscape, before being revived by Krypto the Superdog, setting the stage for what is expected to be a new, fan-favorite dynamic. The trailer also introduces Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as a menacing Lex Luthor.

Corenswet, 31, known for his roles in The Politician and We Own This City, takes on the iconic role as the fourth actor to portray Superman in a major film, and the first in a decade. His casting comes after Henry Cavill, who played Superman in the DC Extended Universe, was replaced following Gunn and Safran’s restructuring of the franchise. The decision to replace Cavill has sparked controversy, with many fans arguing that the actor was unfairly dismissed.

In the trailer, Corenswet’s Superman is shown saving a girl from an explosion, smashing through a glass cabinet, and even sharing an airborne kiss with Lois Lane. His alter ego, Clark Kent, is also seen working at the Daily Planet and spending time with Pa Kent, played by Pruitt Taylor Vince.

Alongside the core characters, the trailer unveils additional heroes, including Guy Gardner/Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Rex Mason/Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Michael Holt/Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi). The film is already generating excitement, with fans on social media reacting enthusiastically to the fresh take on Superman.

This film arrives at a critical time for Hollywood, which has struggled with superhero fatigue and box-office misfires in recent years. DC’s recent films, such as Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonder Woman 1984, have not performed well at the box office, and recent releases like Kraven the Hunter have underperformed.

Despite these setbacks, industry experts are optimistic about Superman, citing its classic pedigree and the star power of Gunn, who has successfully revitalized other franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy. David A. Gross, a box office analyst, suggests that Superman has a strong chance of success, noting that the character’s long-standing appeal, combined with Gunn’s direction, gives it credibility in today’s market.

Gunn has promised a grounded yet fantastical film, mixing humor and action, with a focus on Superman’s internal struggle between his Kryptonian heritage and his human upbringing. The trailer hints at a more relatable, likable Superman, with Gunn noting that Corenswet’s portrayal emphasizes the character’s desire to be seen as a symbol of hope and positivity, rather than fear.

The trailer also reveals Superman in his iconic red trunks, a nod to the character’s traditional look, after Gunn initially considered leaving them out. Corenswet argued that the trunks were integral to the character’s image, signaling Superman’s intention to make people feel unafraid, despite his immense power.

As the countdown to its July 2025 release begins, Superman is poised to be one of Hollywood’s biggest films, carrying high expectations to breathe new life into the superhero genre and mark the start of a promising era for DC Studios.