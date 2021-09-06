First US carrier to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to Ghana – United Airlines

By
Ike Dzokpo
-
0
58
Airline
United Airlines

United Airlines has become the first US carrier to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to Ghana as of part an effort to help contain the pandemic which the world is grappling with.

United  Airlines, in partnership with UNICEF and global parcel and logistics service, DSV, flew over a million doses from Washington DC to Accra in support of the COVAX programme.

Following are two photos of the consignment being offloaded at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport and captions.

 

