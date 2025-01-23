Professor Beyuo Calls for Free Education for Underprivileged Medical Students

In a recent interview on Joy Prime, Professor Titus Kofi Beyuo, a Member of Parliament for the Lambussie Constituency, made a passionate case for the inclusion of medical students from underprivileged backgrounds in Ghana’s free first-year tertiary education program.

He reflected on his own challenging path to becoming a doctor, sharing how he had to sell water to fund his education. “I couldn’t have become a doctor if I were asked to pay full fees,” he said, emphasizing that many talented, low-income students face significant financial barriers to pursuing careers in medicine.

Professor Beyuo, who now represents his constituency in parliament, argued that it was essential for the government to ensure that financial constraints don’t limit access to higher education, particularly in fields like medicine that are crucial to the country’s development. “Many brilliant but less privileged students deserve the opportunity to realize their potential,” he added.

The issue of medical education accessibility is one that has become more pressing as demand grows for healthcare professionals in Ghana. But as Professor Beyuo pointed out, while some students can afford the costs, others are left behind because they simply cannot pay the tuition fees. He believes it is essential for the government to extend the free tertiary education initiative to these students, especially in a country where the demand for qualified medical professionals continues to rise.

The call for inclusivity is not just about fairness; it’s also about the wider benefit to Ghana’s healthcare system. According to Beyuo, students from underprivileged backgrounds often feel a deeper sense of commitment to their communities, particularly those in rural or underserved areas. “If you send someone from an underprivileged background to work in a village, they are more likely to stay and serve their communities compared to someone from a privileged background,” he noted.

In urging the Minister of Education and the President to take action, Professor Beyuo stressed that ensuring equity in educational access would benefit the country in the long run. With medical talent being a vital resource for Ghana, he argued, it is crucial that financial limitations don’t stand in the way of the nation’s future doctors.