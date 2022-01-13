First Year in Office: Speaker appreciates messages of warmth

The Speaker of Parliament Mr Alban S. K. Bagbin, on the occasion of his first year in office as Speaker of the Eighth Parliament of Ghana, has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their support for him.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament, copied to the Ghana News Agency said Mr Bagbin expresses his heart-felt gratitude to the numerous well-meaning Ghanaians who had extended congratulations and encouragement to him as he concluded his first year as Speaker of the Eighth Parliament.

“The Speaker is touched and humbled by the love showed him and the prayers said for him on that occasion,” it said.

“He recognizes that the overwhelming messages of goodwill are an indication that Ghanaians are following the work of the Eighth Parliament with lots of expectations and keen interest.”

The statement said the Speaker assures all Ghanaians that he would continue to play his part as best as he could to ensure the growth and development of Mother Ghana, especially in the area of Parliamentary democracy and good governance.

It said Mr Bagbin looks forward to a stronger partnership with government and civil society in promoting accountability during this second year of his tenure.

The statement said the Speaker further asks God’s guidance and blessings for the Legislature as it begins the second year of its four-year tenure, and also for the Executive, the Judiciary, and all Ghanaians.