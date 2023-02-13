First year medical student appeals for support

A 19-year-old first year medical student, Harriet Ntiako, is appealing for financial support to enable her to realise her dream of becoming a doctor.

Mr Michael Ntiako, the father of Ms Ntiako, who made the appeal through the Ghana News Agency on behalf of the student, said she gained admission to the University of Ghana Medical School for the 2022/2023 academic year for a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery.

He said he, a lotto receiver and his wife, a petty trader, could not afford their daughter’s school fees, hostel fees, books, and laboratory tools estimated at about GHC30,000.00 and called for support from the public.

Ms Ntiako said supports from her parents and the Student Loan could not see her through her education.

Ms Ntiako obtained A1 in both her core and elective subjects except English, where she had B2 during the West African Certificate Examination.

She attended Wesley Girls’ Senior High and had her basic education at the All Saints Anglican Junior High School at Adabraka.