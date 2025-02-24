FirstBank Ghana Pledges Support for Military Housing Initiative Targeting Young Soldiers

FirstBank Ghana has stepped forward with a GHȼ50,000 donation to bolster the Ghana Army’s ambitious Quick Impact Project, a housing initiative spearheaded by Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona.

The program, designed to tackle chronic accommodation shortages for junior soldiers across the Southern, Central, and Northern Commands, aims to improve living conditions for personnel often forced into overcrowded or inadequate barracks.

During a ceremony in Accra, FirstBank Managing Director Victor Yaw Asante underscored the institution’s commitment to supporting the welfare of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF). “This contribution reflects our resolve to stand with those who safeguard our nation’s peace,” Asante stated, adding that the bank plans further donations to ensure the project’s success. The gesture comes as the Army races to complete ten three-story residential blocks—each housing 144 personnel—by late 2024.

Brigadier General Atogbakoga Alobawone, Chief Staff Officer for the Army, accepted the donation on behalf of Lt. Gen. Onwona, praising FirstBank’s “timely and essential” support. “These facilities will directly impact the morale and efficiency of our young soldiers,” he said, hinting at potential future collaborations with corporate partners to address systemic infrastructure gaps.

Launched in October 2022, the Quick Impact Project has drawn funding from military coffers and private donors, with FirstBank now joining the ranks of backers. The initiative highlights a longstanding challenge: many junior soldiers, particularly new recruits, face substandard living conditions that critics argue undermine operational readiness. Analysts note that improved barracks could also ease tensions in communities where soldiers’ housing shortages sometimes spill into disputes over civilian resources.

The cheque handover drew senior military figures, including Brigadier Generals Kweku Dankwa Hagan (Operations and Training) and Yehuza Salifu (Policy and Plans), alongside FirstBank’s marketing lead Enoch Vanderpuye. For the bank, the move aligns with its broader corporate social responsibility strategy, which prioritizes community-driven projects.

As Ghana’s military modernizes, partnerships like this spotlight the growing role of private-sector support in national defense. However, questions linger about whether such donations should complement or substitute for sustained government investment in military welfare. For now, FirstBank’s intervention offers a temporary fix—and a rallying cry for others to follow suit. “We urge organizations and individuals to join this cause,” Asante said. “Our soldiers deserve nothing less.”