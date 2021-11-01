Fish Farmers In Tema And Accra Commend Fisheries Minister For Unprecedented Support Of Fingerlings And Fish Feed To Members

Fish Farmers in Accra and Tema, have commended the Fisheries and Aquaculture minister, Mavis Hawa Koomsom for her immense support to the sector, which they describe as timely.

The commendation follows the donation of some thousands of catfish fingerlings as well as hundred bags of fish feeds to fish farmers in the region.

President of the Ghana Inshore Fisheries Association, Joseph Armah Quaye, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Tema-Prampram Fish Farmers Association, in an interview described the gesture done to it members by the sector minister as unprecedented.

According to him, this is the first time a minister of the sector have thought it wise to support fish farmers who are facing severe challenges in their field of work.

The 2020 Best District Farmer for the Ningo Prampram District added that, the fingerlings and the fish feed which have since been disbursed among members of the Fish Farming Association, will go a long way to help address issues of fingerling and fish feed scarcity which has rocked the industry.

He said, fish farming industry which has so much potentials have been relegated to the background for years now by successive government.

However, he is hopeful with the initiative being undertaken by the sector minister Mavis Hawa Koomsom, things will turn around for the good for the industry.