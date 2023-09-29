Fisherfolks told to uphold fishing laws to protect the sea

Torgbui Sape Agbo V, a member of the Advisory Committee to the Volta Region Small Pelagic Co-Management Committee (SPCC), has entreated fisher folks to uphold fishing laws to protect the marine ecosystem.

“I entreat other committee members who are in active fishing to uphold the laws as well as make sure our members also do the same,” he said.

Torgbui Agbo made the call at the inaugural ceremony of the Volta Region SPCC and its Advisory Committee held at Abutiakope, Keta Municipality on Thursday.

The inauguration of the committee formed part of interventions being introduced by Fisheries Commission and Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development to ensure the reversal of current dwindling trends and possible recovery of small pelagic stock.

The SPCC would mainly ensure compliance with acts governing the fishing sector and streamlining illegal fishing to sustain small pelagic fish to avoid the collapse of the country’s small-scale fisheries.

Togbi Agbo, who is also Dufia of Hedzranawo and Awaklasuga of Somé Traditional Area, urged fisher folks and other stakeholders in the fishing industry to prioritise such events saying, “these programmes are important for everyone to attend to learn so that you don’t find yourself wanting.”

About 400 fishermen, canoe owners and fishmongers from the region’s three coastal districts of Anloga, Keta and Ketu South were present at the inauguration.