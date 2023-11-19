Fisherfolks warned against fishing in tidal wave zones

The Keta Municipal Security Council (MUSEC), Volta Region, has cautioned fisherfolks in the area to desist from fishing along coastal areas marked as tidal wave zones to prevent unforeseen disasters.

A statement signed by Mr Innocent Komla Gavua, the Keta Municipal Coordinating Director, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Saturday, said: “MUSEC has noted with much concern the deteriorating state of the coastline along the Agblor Lodge and Aborigines Beach Resort stretch.”

It said the Assembly had written to the Ministry of Works and Housing for support to forestall the costal erosion and save the hospitality facilities along the shoreline.

“The Assembly would look for proper and everlasting solution to the devastating situation soon,” it said.

Some residents and visitors along the coastlines and the beaches at Keta have expressed fear that the sea would wash away the entire area if immediate steps were not taken to get a final solution to the problem.

They called on the authorities to, as a matter of urgency, construct a standard sea defence wall along those areas to save lives and property.

Meanwhile, during a visit to the affected areas by the GNA, it observed that the sea had washed away some property and destroyed fence walls of some resorts along the coast.