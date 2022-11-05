Fisheries Association to meet government on pre-mix fuel challenges

The National Fisheries Association of Ghana (NAFAG), are engaging the government to address challenges associated with the supply of Pre-mix fuel and Marine Gasoline (MGO) to fishers.

NAFAG is the umbrella entity for the Ghana Tuna Association, Ghana Inshore Trawlers Association, Ghana Inshore Fishermen Association, Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council, and the National Inland Canoe Fishermen Council.

A statement signed by Mr Richster Nii Amarh Amarfio, NAFAG Secretary, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema said the challenges associated with the supply of premix fuel to the various landing beaches and its implication on the cost of fishing had come to the notice of the association.

It added that the leadership of the association was also aware of the concerns and the agitations of fishers across the country and therefore held an emergency meeting on Friday.

It noted that while NAFAG associated with the current situation on the issues of the cost of fuel generally across all sectors, fishing was seasonal, and therefore, during such periods, it was important to ensure that all fishing inputs were readily available for fishers to go about their business without hindrance.

It said while it was seeking to engage the government on the issue, it, however, appealed to all fisher folks in Ghana not to engage in any act that would disturb the national peace.

It added that the engagement process would serve as an interim measure that would ensure the resumption of the supply of premix fuel for fisher folks and also a measure to deal with the increasing MGO prices for the industrial vessels.