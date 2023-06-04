Fisheries Commission trains Sunyani Central Prison officers and inmates on aquaculture

The Fisheries Commission in the Bono Region has organised a training programme on aquaculture business for officers and inmates of the Sunyani Central Prison.

The one-day training was to introduce the concept of aquaculture to the officers and inmates as well as educate them about fish farming and broaden their view on the aquaculture value chain.

The Fisheries officers took the inmates and officers through fish farming activities such as site selections, pond construction, pond preparation, pond filling, stocking, feeding, sampling, pond management, harvesting and marketing.

The participants were also introduced to some value chain activities and employment opportunities in the aquaculture industry such as fingerlings production, fish farming and farm management, fish farming inputs and marketers.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, Mr Hanson Kodzo Dzamefe Jnr, the Regional Director of the Fisheries Commission said the training was in the right direction because through aquaculture farming, the Sunyani prisons service could generate some income for its operational activities.