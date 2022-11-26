Fisheries Minister Commends GOIL For Supplying Quality Marine Gas Oil

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson has lauded GOIL for the provision of quality marine gas oil and lubricants to fishing vessels.

In a keynote address at a fisheries’ stakeholder meeting on fuel bunkering services for marine vessels in Tema, Hawa Koomson noted that local companies such as GOIL are well-positioned and capable of providing quality services to sustain the industry.

She added that, “GOIL has obtained all the requisite regulatory operating permit from National Petroleum Authority, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and Ghana Maritime Authority. GOIL being a wholly-owned Ghanaian company, does not repatriate funds outside the country.”

The Head of Technical and Special Products at GOIL, John B Tagoe assured fishing vessel owners of continuous delivery of quality products and services.

He said “Goil has brought the good things our customers are enjoying on land all over the country to the sea. We expanded and made ourselves so visible at sea providing you with the marine gas oil of highest international standard.”

The South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Grace Jeanet Mason, also encouraged the Fisheries Ministry to continue engaging stakeholders to ensure oceans are protected against pollution and environmental degradation.

She said her country and Ghana can leverage on strong bilateral relationships for technical partnerships in ocean economy.

At the end of discussions, stakeholders called for a round-table discussion with the ministry and GOIL to find a lasting solution to the effect of fuel price instabilities affecting smooth operations in the industry.

There were fraternal messages from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Ghana Maritime Authority, NPA, Executives of Fisheries Associations and Vessel Owners/Companies.