Madam Elizabeth Aforley Quaye, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has supported fishermongers in Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region with refrigerators to enable them store large quantities of fish that could to avoid wastage.

The items include; 15 Nasco refrigerators, hundred and fifty head pans, pieces of clothes and washing hands equipment to be placed at the vantage points of their communities.

The Minister explained that the government had procured over 5000 outboard motors for distribution to beneficiaries across fishing communities in the country to improve their productivity.

She stated that the fishers association in the Krachi East had requested a training centre on the best practices in fish preservation, hygiene treatment of fish marketing, which the Ministry was considering.

Madam Aforley Quaye expressed joy on the ongoing school building project supported through the profit of premix fuel.

Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East said, government was procuring fishing materials for subsidies to enhance the activities of the fishermen in his constituency area.

Mr Gyato, who doubles as Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, urged the beneficiaries to have hope in the NPP government for more development and better future.

The Minister was accompanied by her entourage from Accra, Nana Owusu -Yeboa, Oti Regional Minister, Mr Patrick Jilima Chartey, MCE for Krachi East Municipal and Constituency Executives.