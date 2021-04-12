Fishmongers at the Tema Canoe beach has appealed to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture to provide them with some loan facility to expand their fish business.

According to the women, most of the time they were left out of various support from government to other professionals leaving them with no option other than to go for private loans from banks.

They appealed when Madam Hawa Koomson, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture accompanied by officials from the Ministry paid a working visit to the fishing harbour and interacted with fisher-folks.

“Government should let Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) give us some loan to invest in our work; we sell other things during the lean season, therefore we are capable of repaying any loan given us”. Aawon Gloga, a leader of the fishmongers said.

She indicated that even though the fishmongers were over 14,700, only a few received support from MASLOC a situation, they said must be improved upon.

They also appealed to the government to provide them with some skills training to add value to their trade adding that the sector Ministry should also consider importing fish for them to sell to supplement the low catch in the country.

Madam Koomson gave the assurance that the various concerns raised by the fisher-folks would be addressed adding that the Ministry had procured an icing plant to be installed at the canoe beach to be used to preserve the fishes.

She urged stakeholders in the fisheries sector to unite and collaborate with the ministry to achieve its aim of improving their work.

“So I beg you to open your hearts and mind and accept me as your new sector minister, this is the only job you have inherited from your ancestors, you are experts in fishing and therefore need to work together in unity to make it better”, she added.

