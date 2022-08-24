Fit Square maintain leadership of De-luxy Professional Boxing League Table after Fight Night 11

Fit Square Boxing Gym based at Kokomlemle in Accra have maintained the leadership of the De-luxy Professional Boxing League since they took over from second placed Sonia Sports Academy.

Boasting of durable and powerful boxers like Japhet Loren, Soldier with Coach Lartekwei Lartey directing affairs and giving instructions, they have been able to win 8 out of 11 fights to amass 25 points. They have occasionally received motivation and inspiration from GBA Executive board member, John Manfo.

Sonia have returned to second with 24 points, from 8 wins and 3 loses, but their director Coach Swizz says they will come back to the top and win the Renault car at stake.

Placed cooly at third position is Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation, also with 24 points who are climbing slowly but surely, and Assistant Coach Ofori says they will spring a surprise.

Panix is at 4th position with 22 points, and they look like the gym to beat as they keep on attracting support with the performance of Charles Tetteh.

The popular Gyms like Attoh Quarshie, Black Panthers, Sea View, Seconds Out, Akotoku Academy and Palm Spring are all in the middle zone of the league.

Still languishing at the bottom with three points (one win) from 11 games is Wisdom Boxing Gym, own by Coach Ofori Asare, Head Coach of the National Boxing team, the Black Bombers. He says the competition is tough as every gym has prepared fully and the boxers want to make name for themselves and their families. He assured that his boys will change the tide.

The De-luxy Professional Boxing League has been very exciting and entertaining since it began at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

New talents have been hatched and many more are at the grooming stage.

The juvenile boxers who climb the ring also have their own experience and have all been wonderful to watch.

As we prepare for the 12th Fight Night which is still in the final stages of the Ga Homowo Festival, great Thanks must be offered to the Almighty, then to Imax Media and the Ghana Boxing Authority.

The sponsors, De-luxy Paint, Eddys Pizza, Renault, TCL, Techno, Max Buy also deserve to be commended for their support to Ghana Boxing which is the strength of the nation when it comes to international sports.

The media have also played their role promoting the show to attract the fans as well as the musicians who never disappoint in deliverance.