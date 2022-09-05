Fit Square Tighten Grip On Top Of De-Luxy Professional Boxing League Table

Coach Lartey’s Fit Square have tighten their grip on top of the De-luxy Professional Boxing League Table after Fight Night 12.

Last Saturday, they had a walk over and collected the maximum points as their opponent failed to turn up at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Fit Square now lead with 28 points, followed by Sonia and Charles Quartey with 27 points.

Panix and Attoh Quarshie are climbing steadily with 22 points while Black Panthers have 19 points.

Wisdom Boxing Gym is still at the bottom of the table and they are confident of exchanging that position with another gym.

At the 11th position is The Gym, while Palm Springs is at 10th with 10 points.

Akotoku, Sea View and Seconds Out are not in good positions and they will like to climb higher as the competition continue.

At stake are two Renault salon cars for the best boxer and best gym.

The De-luxy Professional Boxing League which is organized by Imax Media Promotions and the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) is sponsored by De-luxy Paint, Max TV, Max Radio, Techno, Imax Electronics, Max Buy and TCL.

12 Boxing Gyms in Accra are competing in the First Professional Boxing League in the world, which will end in December.