Fit Square’s Tanzanian Loren Japhet Wins Best Boxer Award

As usual the De-luxy Professional Boxing League lived to its billing last Saturday night as boxing fans enjoyed themselves again.

In a Super featherweight contest, Samuel Lamptey Sonia Boxing Gym defeated Frank Opong of the Gym boxing Gymnasium by Unanimous Points Decision.

Flyweight Erick Korley of Panix boxing gym defeated Zuriel Marbell by a TKO in round round one 2mins-12secs.

In an interesting super featherweight contest, Erick Asante of C.Q.B Foundation defeated Solomon Nettey of Wisdom Boxing Gym by a Unanimous Points Decision.

Lightweight Michael Ofei Dodoo of Attoh Quarshie Boxing gym also beat Kweku Ajato of Sea View Boxing Gym by a TKO in round one.

Flyweight Michael Abbban of Black Pathers Boxing Gym defeated Ismeal Tackie of Seconds-Out Boxing Gym via a 4 round TKO and called on the national champion for a challenge.

Super Featheweight Contest, Elvis Mensah of Akotoku Academy lost by a unanimous point decision against Loren Japhet of Fit Square Boxing Gym

The Best Boxer award went to Ghana based Tanzanian Loren Japhet of the Fit Square Boxing Gym. He went home with a 32inch TV set while the Best of the evening went to Coach -Lartei Quaye Lartey of Fit Square Boxing Gym. He got a Techno Mobile phone and some other goodies.

Loren Japhet is managed by John Manfo of Fight Ready Management and Promotions