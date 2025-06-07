Fitch Lowers Afreximbank Rating Amid Ghana and Zambia Debt Disputes

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the African Export-Import Bank’s credit rating to BBB-, citing exposure to sovereign debt restructurings in Ghana and Zambia.

The African Union’s Peer Review Mechanism panel contested the decision, asserting Fitch misclassified loans to Ghana, South Sudan, and Malawi as non-performing.

The APRM stated Fitch’s assessment disregarded Afreximbank’s treaty protections. “Fitch’s unilateral treatment of these sovereign exposures as comparable to market-based commercial loans, despite their backing by treaty obligations and shareholder equity stakes, is flawed,” the AU body said. “Doing so reflects a misunderstanding of the governance architecture of African financial institutions.”

Fitch defended its methodology, confirming ratings follow “globally consistent, transparent, and publicly available criteria.” The downgrade places Afreximbank one level above speculative grade.

Current debt disputes include Ghana restructuring $768 million without recognizing preferred creditor status, Zambia handling $45 million in liabilities, and South Sudan’s court-declared default on $657 million. This marks the APRM’s latest challenge to rating agencies after disputing Moody’s 2022 Ghana downgrade.

The disagreement highlights ongoing tensions between global rating methodologies and African financial institutions during sovereign debt renegotiations.