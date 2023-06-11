Fitness event brings new shining light to GBV fight in Namibia

As Namibia continues to record the occurrence of gender-based violence (GBV) cases, fitness instructors are shining new light on mental wellness in the capital of Windhoek.

Data from the government shows that the southern African nation recorded more than 1500 cases of suicide between 2020 and 2022, while the Namibian police recorded over 5000 cases of GBV in 2021.

To raise awareness of GBV, fitness instructors partnered with the Break Free campaign organized by One Economy Foundation, an office of the first lady’s initiative.

The event on Saturday featured physical and mental weightlifting, bodybuilding, dance workouts, and aerobics.

Atlast Musasa, a fitness instructor at Genesis Gym, combined physical activity to promote mental wellness through physical activity and a talk around the circle to drive open dialogue to propose solutions.

“GBV is a national crisis and can be addressed when we stand together. A workout that can be enjoyed and help many forget problems and relieve stress will contribute significantly, “Musasa said.

According to Saddam Biwa, an official at One Economy Foundation, the call to action at the event was twofold — to end GBV and get victims of GBV to speak up.

More than 1000 people attended the one-day event.