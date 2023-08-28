Five African transport ,e-commerce startups emerge from GIZ Lab 17 program

Seedstars and Lab of Tomorrow (LoT) are excited to announce the conclusion of LoT 17, an innovative program aimed at transforming Nigeria’s transport and e-commerce sectors. Five dynamic startups, with fresh ideas for overhauling intercity and last-mile transport services for people and goods, were born out of this process.

Funded by BMZ and implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, the program brought together 23 participants from 23 different companies. These industry pioneers collaborated to create innovative solutions to improve intercity and last-mile transport services for people and goods in Nigeria, using digital trade as their launchpad.

LoT 17 focused on Nigeria, where the booming e-commerce and logistics sectors are poised for technological innovation. However, challenges remain, especially in terms of transportation quality and the sector’s largely informal nature. The program, thus, targeted these specific issues, aiming to bring about real change.

The LoT 17 program collaborated with Seedstars to provide its participants with workshop sessions, mentorship meetings, and check-in sessions. These steps led to the development of five innovative business solutions that were presented during the Demo Day.

The Demo Day marked the culmination of the incubation program, showcasing the top transformative ideas to a panel of seasoned investors and industry experts. Each startup introduced unique, scalable, and impactful solutions, demonstrating the transformative power of technology in the transport sector.

The 5 startups of LoT 17 are the following:

CargoLink – A digital platform that connects nationwide logistics operators for more efficient shipments.

Efotainer – A mobile solar-powered refrigeration device for transporting perishable goods.

MonieMove – A B2B marketplace that increases purchasing power for small and medium-sized logistics service providers.

SHAPP – A delivery management platform that enhances communication between e-commerce vendors, delivery companies, and riders.

Trade Tracka – A review and rating platform that uses AI to build trust between online shoppers and businesses.

“Investment in innovation is crucial for growth. We are incredibly proud of the dedication, resilience, and innovative thinking demonstrated by these startups,” said Sheilla Atieno of Seedstars. “Their solutions could truly revolutionize Nigeria’s transportation sector.”

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH echoed these sentiments. “The Lab of Tomorrow program underscores the vital role the private sector plays in driving sustainable development,” Sina Uti-Waziri of GIZ stated. “The solutions presented during this Demo Day embody the spirit of innovation we strive to foster through our program.”