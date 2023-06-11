Five arrested in southern Zambia over attempts to traffic two people with albinism

Police have arrested five people who attempted to traffic two people with albinism in the southern part of Zambia, a police spokesperson said Friday.

Rae Hamoonga, the Zambia police spokesperson, said the suspects who attempted to traffic their victims on different occasions but on the same day were intercepted by the police.

The spokesperson said in a statement that the incident happened on June 3 when the suspects, including a traditional leader, attempted to traffic a male person living with albinism aged 41 in Kalomo town.

He added that in the second incident, the suspects were intercepted as they attempted to traffic a 17-year-old boy living with albinism in the same district on the same day.

People with albinism suffer persecution in some parts of Africa, with some killed, due to beliefs that their body parts bring luck. Enditem