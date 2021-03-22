21 March 2021, Syria, Atarib: A Syrian man receives medical attention after he was injured in a shelling that was allegedly carried out by Syrian government forces on a hospital in the town of Atarib, located in the western countryside of Aleppo Province. At least five civilians were reportedly killed in the attack, while several others were wounded. Photo: Anas Alkharboutli/dpa
dpa/GNA – At least five civilians were killed after a shelling by Syrian government forces hit a hospital in western Aleppo on Sunday, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said more than six rockets hit the hospital in the town of Atarib, in the western countryside of Aleppo.

The Britain-based watchdog added that 11 others were wounded in the attack.

It said a child and a member of the medical staff are among the dead, and the number of deaths is likely to increase as some of the wounded are in critical condition.

