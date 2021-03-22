dpa/GNA – At least five civilians were killed after a shelling by Syrian government forces hit a hospital in western Aleppo on Sunday, a war monitor said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said more than six rockets hit the hospital in the town of Atarib, in the western countryside of Aleppo.
The Britain-based watchdog added that 11 others were wounded in the attack.
It said a child and a member of the medical staff are among the dead, and the number of deaths is likely to increase as some of the wounded are in critical condition.
