Five climbers die in snowstorm on Mount Elbrus in Russia

Five climbers have died in a heavy snowstorm on Mount Elbrus in Russia’s North Caucasus region.

Fourteen others were rescued from the mountains during the night, the Civil Defence said on Friday.

The rescuers spoke of extremely difficult weather conditions. The wind reached up to 70 kilometres per hour at an air temperature of minus 20 degrees Celsius. Almost 70 rescuers had fought their way through the wet snow.

The group was climbing at an altitude of around 5,000 metres when the blizzard caught them by surprise. Most of them were not professionals, the media reported.

The rescue operation lasted for hours.

At 5,642 metres in height, Mount Elbrus is the highest mountain in Russia.