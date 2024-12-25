Five Containers Destroyed in Fire at Saglemi Housing Project

Reports indicate that a fire outbreak on the night of December 24, 2024, has completely destroyed five forty-foot containers used as offices for the Saglemi Housing Project.

The Ghana Fire Service responded swiftly, with fire officers from the Sege and Devtraco Fire Stations working to prevent the flames from spreading to the main housing project.

According to the National Fire Service, the fire was eventually extinguished at 9:02 PM, after initially being reported at 5:52 PM. Despite the complete destruction of the containers and their contents, the housing project itself remained unaffected, with no casualties reported.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, but investigations are underway by the Ghana Fire Service to determine the origin and prevent future incidents.