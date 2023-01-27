Five dead, 40 hospitalised including pregnant woman after eating popular waakye at Oyibi Accra

Residents of Oyibi, a suburb of Accra, Ghana were left in shock and mourning after a tragic incident occurred at a popular waakye joint in the area.

Five customers of the restaurant died and 40 others were hospitalized after eating waakye, a popular Ghanaian dish made with rice and beans, at the establishment.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims began experiencing symptoms of food poisoning shortly after consuming the meal.

Many reported feeling dizzy, nauseous, and experiencing severe stomach cramps. They were rushed to the Dodowa Hospital and the Valley View Hospital, but unfortunately, five of the customers were pronounced dead on arrival.

The 40 others are currently receiving treatment and are said to be in stable condition.

Among the victims were a pregnant woman and a lotto vendor, who tragically lost their lives due to the contaminated waakye. The waakye seller, known locally as Yellow Sisi, and her family members also fell ill after consuming the dish on Friday, and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) was immediately notified of the incident and they have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the illnesses.

The restaurant has been closed down as a precautionary measure and samples of the waakye have been collected for testing.

The community is in mourning as they come to terms with the tragic loss of life. Family members of the victims have expressed their grief and are calling for justice. Many locals are also calling for stricter food safety regulations and inspections to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

This tragic event serves as a reminder of the importance of food safety and the need for constant vigilance in ensuring that the food we consume is safe for consumption. The FDA has assured the public that they will leave no stone unturned in their investigation and will take appropriate action against those found to be responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, the authorities have expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased and are providing assistance to those affected by this tragic incident.