Five dead in Nigeria boat mishap

The bodies of at least five people, including that of a seven-month-old baby, were recovered after a wooden boat capsized in a river in Nigeria’s northern state of Jigawa, local police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening in the Guri local government area of the state, said Jigawa police spokesperson Lawan Shiisu.

He told the media in Dutse, the state capital, that the driver managed to escape alive, but the passengers drowned.

Shiisu did not say how many passengers were on board the vessel, nor what caused the capsize. Enditem