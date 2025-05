Five DFIs Back ECOM With US$155 Million for Sustainable Crop Sourcing

Five European development finance institutions have jointly provided a $155 million working capital facility to ECOM Agroindustrial Corp to strengthen sustainable coffee, cocoa and cotton supply chains.

The seven-year financing, arranged by Dutch development bank FMO, involves British, Belgian, German and French DFIs supporting ECOM’s operations across 40 producing countries.

The facility addresses volatile commodity prices while supporting ECOM’s work with over 500,000 smallholder farmers, particularly in Africa. “This partnership mobilizes capital for critical commodities while supporting farmers facing unprecedented price shifts,” said FMO’s Hans Boogaard. The deal carries sustainability certifications aligning with UN development goals.

The transaction continues a 13-year DFI partnership with ECOM, reflecting growing institutional support for climate-resilient agricultural value chains in developing economies.